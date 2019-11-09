Evelyn Sharma On Her Wedding: We Might Have Both Hindu-style And A Chapel Wedding

About a month ago, Evelyn Sharma got engaged to the love of her life - Tushaan Bhindi. It was a surprise proposal against the beautiful backdrop of Harbour Bridge in Sydney and now the duo is busy planning their lavish wedding. When asked about the same, Evelyn tells a leading daily, "We might have both Hindu-style wedding with pheras and a chapel wedding as well. There are so many beautiful places to select from for our destination wedding and honeymoon. The dates are yet to be finalised but the wedding is definitely happening next year."

When asked what made Evelyn say yes to Tushaan, she said, "Tushaan is a wonderful person and he amazes me every day with his compassion. He strives to become the best version of himself and we both share a passion for philanthropic causes."

Evelyn also shared the secret of her love story and it's none other than the mutual understanding between the couple.

On the work front, Evelyn was last seen in Saaho, which also starred Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. Speaking of her career, Evelyn says that her career has been wonderful so far. She further asserted that she has always been very picky with the projects that she takes up and she will continue to do the same.

"I believe there are different seasons in life that require different approaches. There's more to life than money and fame. For now, it's time to settle down," concluded Evelyn.