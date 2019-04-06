English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Everyone Got Emotional When Irrfan Khan Gave First Shot!

    By
    |

    Producer Dinesh Vijan says the entire team of Angrezi Medium got emotional when Irrfan Khan gave his first shot for the film. The 52-year-old actor recently returned to the country and started the shoot of his comeback project "Angrezi Medium", a year after he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour and was being treated abroad.

    "Irrfan is undoubtedly one of the best actors in the country. When he gave his first shot everyone around got emotional. For me it was one of those life-defining moments working with him again after 'Hindi Medium'. Having him and Homi together was something all three of us have always wanted," Dinesh said in a statement.

    everyone-got-emotional-when-irrfan-khan-gave-first-shot

    The producer said Irrfan was not emotional and remained his usual self. "Wry humour, crackling one-liners and back on his own turf. Deepak (Dobriyal) and his improvisations brought the house down. It was like the first day of 'Hindi Medium,'" he added.

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Chill With The 'Jonas Brothers' & 'J Sisters'!

    While Irrfan's character in Hindi Medium was Raj Batra, a Delhi based businessman with a sari showroom, he plays Champak from Udaipur who is in the sweet business.

    According to the synopsis, Irrfan and Deepak will play brothers in the film who have inherited a 100-year-old sweet business and are also rivals. A distant cousin, played by Manu Rishi, who owns the biggest sweet shop also adds to the rivalry within the family.

    Credits - PTI

    Read more about: irrfan khan
    Story first published: Saturday, April 6, 2019, 22:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 6, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue