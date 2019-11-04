EXCLUSIVE! Inside Pics From Shah Rukh Khan's First House In Mumbai; A Resident Shares Memories

Have You Seen This?

The actor stayed on the seventh floor on Amrit building in Bandra. The name-plate still reads Shah Rukh Khan's name.

The Library

We all know that the undisputed 'Badshah' of Bollywood is an avid book reader and owns an enviable collection of books in his library in Mannat. Back then too, SRK had a great taste for literary works.

A House Tour

Here's a sneak-peek into his beautifully decorated house and we must say, it looks quite impressive.

Sea's The Word

Shah Rukh Khan is a sea-lover and just like Mannat, his first house too had a breath-taking sea-view.

One Of The Residents Walks Down The Memory Lane

Mr Jawahar Thadani who stays in the same building EXCLUSIVELY shared with Filmibeat, "He (Shah Rukh Khan) stayed here for about seven years, We often used to visit their house. His elder son, Aryan was born here. He and my daughter have grown up together. Sometimes, we used to bump into Shah Rukh and his family in the lift and sometimes in the society meetings.

It was during his stay in this building that he gave hit films including Baazigar. This house is lucky for him. That is why he hasn't sold it yet."

SRK- A Humble Superstar

"Back then too, he was a very humble, down-to-earth and practical man. He has no starry airs," Thadani told us.

'We Never Thought He Would Become Such A Huge Superstar'

When asked if they ever thought SRK would ever reach this stardom status, he shared, "Back then, Shah Rukh had already given three hit films in seven years, We never thought he would become such a huge superstar. His hard work and dedication is responsible for his greatness and success. Now I feel he shouldn't be doing too many romantic roles. Instead, he should turn more towards production and direction."

Nostalgia Bytes

Recalling one of his favourite memories of Shah Rukh Khan, Thadani said, "One of my family friends from Hong Kong had flown down here. They wanted to meet him. I wasn't sure if Shah Rukh Khan would agree or not. I rang the bell. He wasn't at home. I waited for him. Then about around 10'o clock after he arrived, I just mentioned that somebody from Hong Kong wanted to meet him. He told me to bring them to him and chatted with them for about 15-20 minutes. He is very down-to-earth, practical and doesn't show off too much."