Exclusive Interview With Dia Mirza: I'm Currently Working On A Story Which Is Based On A True Event

When Asked When Will She Be Seen On The Silver Screen Again...

"As soon as I get cast in a film I want to do," she said jokingly and further commented, "There is plenty that I do which keeps me in the public sphere. I've reached a point in my life where I want to associate myself with work that is credible, that I passionately care about. It takes a lot to be a part of a film and as an artist, I want to be a part of subjects that makes me feel happy and that's become a big priority for me."

It's An Exciting Time For Women In The Entertainment Industry, Says Dia Mirza

"I think it's an exciting time for women in not just Indian cinema but global platforms. Digital shows have played a big part in empowering female artists. I'm very lucky to be a part of such projects."

Theatrical Experience Will Be The Norm In India, No Doubt About That!

"Theatrical experience will always be the norm in India. In fact, as a producer and as an actor, I always hope that the magnum opus theatrical experience should always continue. I understand its fun to watch a web series up close to your chest is something else, but to see it on a bigger screen and to experience the emotions is magical."

I'm Currently Working On A Story Which Is Based On A True Event!

"For the first time I'm getting to work on a true story and that means a lot to me." When asked to reveal the story, Dia Mirza had a stiff upper lip, "I don't want to reveal much about it right now, but its a story about a woman and that's all I can say at the moment," she said during the launch of Brita.