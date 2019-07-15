EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon Has 'Mixed Feelings' About Playing The Lead In Rahul Dholakia's Thriller!

Kriti Sanon Says It Feels Great, But She's Scared As Well

Kriti told us, "Obviously, the feeling is a little bit mixed. You feel great that someone is wanting to put the responsibility of a whole film on your shoulders and trusts you with that. Along with that, there's a bit of a scary feeling as well where you are like, 'Okay, it's only me and I can't rely on anybody else or blame anybody else. It has to be only me."

'You Get To Do A Lot More As An Actor,' Says Kriti

She further added, "I think it's very exciting because you get to do a lot more as an actor because there's scope to perform. You can go to various directions. I am pretty excited about it."

Kriti Is Happy That Films With Female Protagonists Are Being Written

The actress further added, "I am very happy that a lot of films with female protagonists are being written these days. I have probably got myself some ten offers in the last two months. Even when I am not able to do all or whatever the reasons might be, I just feel like it's great that people are writing stuff like this."

Speculations Around Kriti's Role

Speaking about Rahul Dholakia's thriller, rumours are rife that the 'Arjun Patiala' actress plays an RJ who takes up a social cause, in this film. However, the actress chooses to be tight-lipped about her role in this untitled thriller.