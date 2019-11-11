Exclusive: Lisa Ray Talks About Her Book - Close To The Bone During The Bangalore Literary Festival

In an exclusive interview with FilmiBeat, actor-model Lisa Ray opened up about her book 'Close to the Bone' and her journey as an author.

"I'm thrilled to be here at the Bangalore book fest. It's a very electric kind of an atmosphere and I love Bangalore because I'm a reader as well and Bangalore is a very literate city," (sic) she said.

When asked about the book, she said, "I can tell you what is book is not. It's not a cancer memoir, it's not a celeb or a biography, it's not a self-help book. Close to the Bone is the travelogue of the soul. It is essentially the story of a young girl, who has dreams and hopes and (talks) about her success and failure. It is also about how she lost her way, and found herself at the end. What she does to come together after breaking apart." (sic)

On her journey as a writer, Lisa said, "It's been quite a journey writing this book. It's not just what my story is but also about how my story is told. I have always loved reading and writing and I have always aspired to become a writer."

Further, she added, "There is humour sprinkled in, hopefully it will have relatable experience. The book is also an attempt to remove the mask we are existing behind. I have been in front of the camera since I was 16 and there is a perception on people who appear on the cover, how their make ups are done and how they are photographed, and how they appear on screen. I hope you read it." (sic)

About the title of the book, she agreed that it refers to the cancer she was diagnosed with - multiple myeloma bone cancer. Lisa added that the title is also about stripping away all of the armour that we walk around with.

ALSO WATCH: Exclusive: Actor Lisa Ray talks about her book 'Close to the Bone'