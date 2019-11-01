EXCLUSIVE! Salman Khan's Bodyguard Shera Reveals That One Quality Which He Likes About The Star

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera is virtually a shadow of the superstar and nothing less than a member of their Khan-daan. Shera has been Salman's right-hand man for almost 25 years now.

Over the years, the former has become a celebrity in his own way. He also runs an agency named Tiger Security Services which provides security to high-profile clients. More recently, Shera joined Shiv Sena in presence of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Yuva Sena president Aaditya Thackeray at Matoshree and even participated in the rallies for the party.

In an exclusive interview with Filmibeat, Salman's close-aide Shera spoke about the superstar and also opened up about his acting aspirations.

When asked to reveal his favourite quality of Salman, Shera told us, "He is a very kind and true person. Whatever lies in his heart, is there in mind. I have worked with him for 25 years and I am willing to work for another 25 years. I have many memories with him. There are many instances where he has helped me. I am who I am today, because of Bhaijaan. My name and fame is also all because of him."

Salman Khan's upcoming films are 'Dabangg 3' and 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. When asked which of these two movies has got him more excited, Shera played it safe and answered, "I am excited for every film of his." In the same interview, he also revealed that his favourite on-screen name of the superstar is Prem.

Shera also starred in a cameo in Salman Khan's 2011 film 'Bodyguard'. The superstar had even got him to release the film's first look as a tribute to his real-life bodyguard.

When asked if he has ever asked Salman for more such cameos, Shera said, "I worked with him in 'Bodyguard' and even got to chance to dance. I think I am okay only till there. I received a lot of recognition because of that film. I remember I had launched the trailer of that film too. It was a big thing for me. I will never forget those memories."

Salman Khan's Reaction To Shah Rukh Khan's Heroic Act At A Diwali Bash Is Winning Hearts!