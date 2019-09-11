EXCLUSIVE! Tahir Raj Bhasin On Ranveer Singh: He Is Treating '83 Like The Biggest Film Of His Career

'It's An Honour To Play A Legend Like Gavaskar'

Tahir told Filmibeat, "There is pressure. But it's also an honour to play a legend like him. Gavaskar was India's first superstar before Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and now, Virat Kohli. To portray that and to do it with dignity and the pride which that part deserves is pressure. So, I took four months of cricket coaching with real coaches including Balvinder Singh Sandhu who was a member of the 83 squad when they won the World Cup."

'I Had To Play Like How Gavaskar Would'

He further added, "I had to play cricket not like how Tahir would. I had to play like how Gavaskar would which is a big change in my cricket form. So, there has been a lot of stress on how one would walk on the field, hold the bat because there are two things in India which everyone loves and is an expert on- films and cricket. 83' is a combination of both.

So, there is pressure but at the same time, there's excitement that I am doing something and am a part of a project that everyone is looking forward to watch."

Tahir Raj Bhasin Reveals This Quality Of Ranveer Motivated Him

The actor told us, "Ranveer Singh is treating '83 like the biggest film of his career. To see him be the first one in practice and the last one to leave, it's like a newcomer. I find his energy motivating for me."

Here's Why Tahir Was Cast In '83

Director Kabir Khan had earlier shared, "The casting of Sunil Gavaskar was important since he was one of the superstars of the team. I needed an actor with a certain gravitas to portray the Little Master. Tahir had the persona for that."