English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    EXCLUSIVE! Tiger Shroff On War vs Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: All Films Should Flourish

    By
    |

    Two of the most anticipated films of 2019- Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's 'War' and megastar Chiranjeevi starrer 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' will be locking horns at the box-office on this Gandhi Jayanti (October 2). While the former is a high-octane action thriller, the latter is a fictional story based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.

    While two mega-budget films hitting the big screen on the same day, it needs to be seen which film manages to impress the audience the most. Since Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is also releasing in Hindi and considering it's got a stellar ensemble cast, the box-office collections of both the films will be affected.

    Recently in an exclusive chat with Filmibeat, Tiger Shroff reacted to the box-office clash and here's what he had to say.

    Tiger Admits The Box-office Numbers Will Get Divided

    Tiger Admits The Box-office Numbers Will Get Divided

    The actor exclusively told us, "The box-office numbers will get divided. But there's market and space for everybody."

    Everybody Should Benefit In Some Way

    Everybody Should Benefit In Some Way

    He further added, "All films should flourish because as artist, we put in so much. They too have put in so much. So, everybody should benefit in some way."

    Speaking About Releasing Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy In Hindi

    Speaking About Releasing Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy In Hindi

    Producer Ritesh Sidhwani had said at the teaser launch event of 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy', "It was the subject of the film that attracted us and we decided that this is the story that needs to be told in this part of the country too. When I met Ram Charan, he showed me the teaser and when I heard the story, I was blown, I was hoping we could be a part of this film."

    Farhan Akhtar Had This To Say About War vs Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Clash

    Farhan Akhtar Had This To Say About War vs Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Clash

    "We should go beyond on this thing that two films cannot release on the same day. I hope both films are good, and the audience gets to watch two good films."

    Both The Films Will Face Competition From Joker

    Both The Films Will Face Competition From Joker

    Joaquin Phoenix's Joker which was supposed to release on October 4, too got preponed by two days and will now be releasing on the same day as War and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The film received an 8-minute standing ovation at the Venice film festival and was awarded with the top honour there.

    Exclusive Interview! Tiger Shroff: To Work With Hrithik Roshan Was Always On My Bucket List

    More TIGER SHROFF News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos

    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue