EXCLUSIVE! Tiger Shroff On War vs Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: All Films Should Flourish

Tiger Admits The Box-office Numbers Will Get Divided

The actor exclusively told us, "The box-office numbers will get divided. But there's market and space for everybody."

Everybody Should Benefit In Some Way

He further added, "All films should flourish because as artist, we put in so much. They too have put in so much. So, everybody should benefit in some way."

Speaking About Releasing Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy In Hindi

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani had said at the teaser launch event of 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy', "It was the subject of the film that attracted us and we decided that this is the story that needs to be told in this part of the country too. When I met Ram Charan, he showed me the teaser and when I heard the story, I was blown, I was hoping we could be a part of this film."

Farhan Akhtar Had This To Say About War vs Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Clash

"We should go beyond on this thing that two films cannot release on the same day. I hope both films are good, and the audience gets to watch two good films."

Both The Films Will Face Competition From Joker

Joaquin Phoenix's Joker which was supposed to release on October 4, too got preponed by two days and will now be releasing on the same day as War and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The film received an 8-minute standing ovation at the Venice film festival and was awarded with the top honour there.