EXCLUSIVE! Tiger Shroff On War Vs Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: All Films Should Flourish
Two of the most anticipated films of 2019 - Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's 'War' and megastar Chiranjeevi starrer 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' will be locking horns at the box office, this Gandhi Jayanti (October 2). While the former is a high-octane action thriller, the latter is a fictional story based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.
With two mega-budget films hitting the big screens on the same day, it needs to be seen which film manages to impress the audience the most. Since Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is also releasing in Hindi and considering it's got a stellar ensemble cast, the box office collections of both films will be affected.
Recently in an exclusive chat with FilmiBeat, Tiger Shroff reacted to the box office clash and here's what he had to say.
Tiger Admits The Box Office Numbers Will Get Divided
The actor exclusively told us, "The box office numbers will get divided. But there's market and space for everybody."
Everybody Should Benefit In Some Way
He further added, "All films should flourish because as artists, we put in so much. They too have put in so much. So, everybody should benefit in some way."
Ritesh Sidhwani On Sye Raa In Hindi
Producer Ritesh Sidhwani had said at the teaser launch event of 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy', "It was the subject of the film that attracted us and we decided that this is the story that needs to be told in this part of the country too. When I met Ram Charan, he showed me the teaser and when I heard the story, I was blown, I was hoping we could be a part of this film."
Farhan Akhtar Had This To Say About War Vs Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Clash
"We should go beyond on this thing that two films cannot release on the same day. I hope both films are good, and the audience gets to watch two good films."
Both Films Will Face Competition From Joker
Joaquin Phoenix's Joker which was supposed to release on October 4, too got preponed by two days and will now be releasing on the same day as War and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The film received an eight-minute standing ovation at the Venice film festival and was awarded the top honour there.
