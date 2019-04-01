English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    A Fan Threw Her Bra At Nick Jonas In Front Of Priyanka Chopra & Her Reaction Is UNEXPECTED!

    By
    |

    As surprising as it might sound, a fan threw her bra at Nick Jonas right in front of Priyanka Chopra during the Jonas Brothers concert in Atlanta, USA. The bra which was intended to be thrown at Nick Jonas, landed near Priyanka Chopra instead and to everyone's surprise, Priyanka wholeheartedly took the bra and handed it over to her husband Nick as a 'fan message'. Check out the pictures below...

    Priyanka Chopra With The Bra

    Priyanka Chopra grabs the bra which was thrown at her husband Nick Jonas by a fan during the concert and she went ahead by giving it to her hubby while laughing out loud about the whole incident.

    Unexpected Reaction

    While everyone assumed Priyanka Chopra will not like the fact that a woman threw her bra at her husband, she took it as a sport and played along with the game leaving everyone surprised.

    This Was Priyanka Chopra's First Jonas Brothers Concert

    Also, this was the first time Priyanka Chopra attended the Jonas Brothers concert and we're sure it's a gig she'll remember her whole life. All thanks to the bra throwing incident!

    On The Work Front

    Priyanka Chopra is all set for a Bollywood comeback as she'll next be seen in The Sky Is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 11, 2019. The movie is directed by Shonali Bose and co-produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur.

    Most Read: Amy Jackson Pregnancy: Kriti Sanon, Lisa Haydon, Sophie Choudry, Elli Avram Congratulate The Actress

    View this post on Instagram

    LMAOOOOO she is the best!! Via @priyankachopra ❤🤩😎 #MrAndMrsJonas . . . #PriyankaChopra #NickJonas #Priyanka #PeeCee #Bollywood #FamilyJonas #JonasBrothers #Jonas #Hollywood #MissWorld2000 #PriyankaChopraJonas #Queen #PiggyChops #Nickyanka #Prick #Niyanka #love #NP #NPglobaldomination #TheSkyIsPink #Priyonce @npglobaldomination #queenofbollywood #jiju #desigirl #lovebirds

    A post shared by NP Globaldomination (@npglobaldomination) on Mar 30, 2019 at 8:56pm PDT

    View this post on Instagram

    Longer video end of concert + priyanka with the bra 👌🏼🤩 #MrAndMrsJonas . . . #PriyankaChopra #NickJonas #Priyanka #PeeCee #Bollywood #FamilyJonas #JonasBrothers #Jonas #Hollywood #MissWorld2000 #PriyankaChopraJonas #Queen #PiggyChops #Nickyanka #Prick #Niyanka #love #NP #NPglobaldomination #TheSkyIsPink #Priyonce @npglobaldomination #queenofbollywood #jiju #desigirl #lovebirds

    A post shared by NP Globaldomination (@npglobaldomination) on Mar 31, 2019 at 12:28pm PDT

    Read more about: priyanka chopra nick jonas
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue