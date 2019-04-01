A Fan Threw Her Bra At Nick Jonas In Front Of Priyanka Chopra & Her Reaction Is UNEXPECTED!
As surprising as it might sound, a fan threw her bra at Nick Jonas right in front of Priyanka Chopra during the Jonas Brothers concert in Atlanta, USA. The bra which was intended to be thrown at Nick Jonas, landed near Priyanka Chopra instead and to everyone's surprise, Priyanka wholeheartedly took the bra and handed it over to her husband Nick as a 'fan message'. Check out the pictures below...
Priyanka Chopra With The Bra
Priyanka Chopra grabs the bra which was thrown at her husband Nick Jonas by a fan during the concert and she went ahead by giving it to her hubby while laughing out loud about the whole incident.
Unexpected Reaction
While everyone assumed Priyanka Chopra will not like the fact that a woman threw her bra at her husband, she took it as a sport and played along with the game leaving everyone surprised.
This Was Priyanka Chopra's First Jonas Brothers Concert
Also, this was the first time Priyanka Chopra attended the Jonas Brothers concert and we're sure it's a gig she'll remember her whole life. All thanks to the bra throwing incident!
On The Work Front
Priyanka Chopra is all set for a Bollywood comeback as she'll next be seen in The Sky Is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 11, 2019. The movie is directed by Shonali Bose and co-produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur.
