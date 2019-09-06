Fans Are SHOCKED To See Jaya Bachchan Smiling, Ask 'Why Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is Never With Them?'

Yes, Jaya Bachchan Can Smile For The Cameras

Jaya Bachchan is known for her 'unhappy' pictures when it comes to posing for the paparazzi. Either the actress loses her cool on the paparazzi or she just refuses to pose for pictures. However, unlike previous times, Jaya Bachchan was caught smiling (Errr.. actually laughing), while posing for the media and fans are shocked to see this 'rare occurrence'.

Here's How Fans Reacted..

@hosaihos: "OMG Jaya can laugh😱😱 is she okay?"

@shalini_2871: "Jayaji's smile depends on who is standing next to her..."

@riaaana16: "Why is jaya bacchan suddenly smiling so much?"

@reena.sadamast: "Aai shapat Jaya Mam 😈👹👺 is laughing 😂😂😂😂😂."

@dikshaaa_narang: "Miracle miracle jaya ji is laughing 😂."

'But, Where Is Aishwarya?' Ask Fans..

Unlike previous years, this year, Aishwarya didn't visit any pandal during Ganesh Chaturthi and also skipped the Ambani's Ganesh Utsav whereas her entire family including Abhishek, Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan were seen in attendance.

Fans Wonder Why Aishwarya Is Not Making Any Public Appearance...

@in.defatigable: "Why is Aishwarya missing every where is she pregnant."

@adityvermaa: "Where is Aish?"

@ohuanag: "But Aishwarya Rai is where ????? Even in Ganpati festival no looks of her?"

@9991_kapoor: "Yeh Aishwarya ko ghar hi rakh aate h?"

@mehvomar786: "Aish and jaya never attend the same event.. Common story."

(Social media posts are unedited.)