Fans Call Sanjay Dutt A TERRIBLE Dad; SLAM Him For Discriminating Between Daughters Trishala & Iqra

@raviarthi42

"@duttsanjay The way you treat Trishala is so heart breaking to see. You NEVER post with her even though she keeps posting with you. You have another daughter too..hope you remember. And it's so ironical to see you put this caption when you were never there for your elder daughter to give her the love and care she deserved!" [sic]

@archanadalavai

"@notdreamer5805s you see from trishala's side.. it hurts so much.. she leading her life along like a lioness without mom and dad.. she is a strong hearted girl." [sic]

@hershitasrivastav

"Shame on you for not posting #Trishala's pictures not mentioning her anywhere .#shame." [sic]

@yashikasinghpanwar: "My daughters* not my daughter. What a terrible father." [sic]

@raviarthi42

"@duttsanjay *Daughters* should have been used if you were impartial to both your girls! How can you just leave Trishala out like that?" [sic]

@isunandthemoon

"You're a MEAN machine now. How selfish of you to not acknowledge your first daughter @trishaladutt." [sic]

@aayatdecore

"And how about the other one you have??? forget about every girl child shit that they deserve care and love @Trishaladutt is what for you usnt she daughter enough dont firger sge is the first one to make you feel whars being a dad and especislly a dad of a girl child." [sic]

@linkblink_creations

"Just think about that girl @trishaladutt who would be so hurt after seeing picture .. where she is not even there." [sic]