    'Kangana Ranaut Has LOST HER SENSES Completely' Fans Compare Her To Rakhi Sawant For Insulting Alia!

    Yesterday, Kangana Ranaut slammed Alia Bhatt yet again and called her performance in Gully Boy 'mediocre', while speaking to an entertainment portal! She was quoted as saying, "What is there to beat in Gully Boy performance? Same snappy muh phat girl. Bollywood's idea of a fiery girl, woman empowerment and good acting, spare me this embarrassment, please! Media has taken filmy kids love too far. Stop pampering mediocre work or else bar will never be raised."

    Netizens are anything but impressed with her controversial statement and they have been slamming the actress left and right for insulting Alia. Here's how they reacted to her recent statement against Alia..

    Niraj Mancchanda‏ @mancchandaniraj

    "#AliaBhatt is a superb actress. #KanganaRanaut has lost her senses completely. Don't get carried away by the title #MentalHaiKya is not #Kangana 's #Biopic." [sic]

    nilofer‏ @nilukman

    "#Alia is 7y old in industry, #Kangna is 15y? K was the hero in #Manikarnika, A was not in #Gully.Comparing both is apple & orange. Both to me very capable actors but the fact tat #Ranaut attacks @aliaa08 frequently says a lot so Alia is winner, acc to #KanganaRanaut herself!" [sic]

    Honest Opinions‏ @myhonop

    "@vidya_balan is a far more talented & better actress than the overrated controversial arrogant piece of shit #KanganaRanaut. She did so much for women empowerment in Hindi cinema much before this ninnycoop but chooses to stay humble. #vidyabalan." [sic]

    Parvez Choudhari ‏ @parvezcivil

    "#KanganaRanaut should stop doing like rakhi sawant." [sic]

    Prateek Aneja‏ @5Aneja

    "This is real face of foul mouthed psycho serial stalker #KanganaRanaut @Rangoli_A. If Alia or anyone else had said bad about Kangana, the lobby and blind supporters backing her would've written long lectures of nepotism etc to that person. Kangana is arrogant, rude ill mannered." [sic]

    Phenil‏ @phenil

    "#KanganaRanaut why are you so vile and hateful? Star kid or not, Aliaa has earned the praise with her talent just like you did. Shouldn't talent appreciate talent? Don't throw away your achievements by running your mouth where its not needed." [sic]

    Radhika Salasskar‏ @RSalasskar

    "what kangana is doing these days is ought to be called arrogance. i love her and her work but she's just coming across as a bad person now. no matter what a brat #AliaBhatt is but she was actually good in #GullyBoy. this is sad. #KanganaRanaut #Manikarnika." [sic]

    Story first published: Friday, April 12, 2019, 18:09 [IST]
