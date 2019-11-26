Fans Try To Create A Rift Between Akshay Kumar And Aamir Khan!

If on one side, Akshay Kumar is well-known for his punctuality, Aamir Khan, on the other, is often touted as 'Mr Perfectionist'. Recently, the first look poster of Laal Singh Chaddha featuring Aamir got unveiled, in which the actor can be seen as a Sardar and rather than sporting a faux beard (which many actors prefer while playing such roles), the superstar has grown his own beard to get under the skin of the character!

There's no denying that Aamir gives attention to even minimal details and it is every bit impressive. So, when the first look poster was unveiled, many AK fans pointed a finger at Akshay Kumar and took a dig at the actor for sporting a fake beard while playing a Sardar in films like Kesari and Singh Is Kinng.

Akshay Kumar's fans defended the actor and responded heatedly that 'Khiladi Kumar' does multiple films simultaneously, and owing to the same reason, it's difficult for him to sport a real beard as it might not go well with his another character in another film.

A source close to Akshay tells Deccan Chronicle that the controversy is purposely created. "Akshay is not the first Bollywood hero to play a Sikh man with a false beard. This is a deliberate attempt to pull him down while showing the world how dedicated Aamir is."

Coming back to Laal Singh Chaddha, the film also casts Kareena Kapoor Khan and is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas in 2020. Directed by Advait Chandan, the movie is an official remake of Tom Hanks's 1994 feature Forrest Gump.