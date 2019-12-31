    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Farah Khan And Raveena Tandon Apologize To Cardinal Oswald Gracias, Get His Blessings

      By
      |

      A few days back, the Punjab police registered a case against Farah Khan, Raveena Tandon and Bharti Singh for hurting religious sentiments. The Christian community of Amritsar raised objections against some of the statements made in Farah's Youtube show, Backbenchers. Farah and Raveena immediately took to their social media to apologize. Recently, the two went the extra mile and apologized to Cardinal Oswald Gracias of the Roman Catholic Church, and even got his blessings.

      Farah, Raveena Apologize To Cardinal, Get His Blessings

      Farah, who is the host-director of Backbenchers, took to Twitter to share pictures of her receiving the Cardinal's blessings, and wrote, "His Eminence Cardinal Oswald Gracias met us. We apologised and asked him to forgive our mistake and he very graciously accepted our apology. He also issued a statement on our behalf to end this matter," (sic).

      The Christian community was offended by the way in which Farah, Raveena and Bharti mocked the word 'Hallelujah', which is a pious word for Christians. The said video has been removed by Flipkart Video.

      Dr. Abraham Mathai, president of Indian Christian Voice, said that the Christian community accepts the apology. "We appreciate Flipkart video and Walmart CEO for removing the episode off air. The Christian community expresses appreciation to Flipkart video and Mr Doug McMillon, the global CEO of Walmart for having considered our demands and sentiments," he said.

      He added, "This evening Farah Khan and Raveena Tandon went in person to His Eminence Cardinal Oswald Gracias to tender a written and unconditional apology, which the Cardinal graciously accepted. I appeal to the Christian community in this nation who have been enraged by this whole episode to accept their apology in the true spirit of Christ."

      ALSO READ: Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan Booked For Hurting Religious Sentiments On Christmas

      Story first published: Tuesday, December 31, 2019, 0:05 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 31, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue