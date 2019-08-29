Farah Khan Doesn't Think Shahid Kapoor Will Win An Award For Kabir Singh

While Kabir Singh might have broken the box office by storm, the Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani starrer came under much criticism for promoting toxic masculinity. It made over Rs 200 crore at the box office and continues to be the highest grosser of the year 2019 so far, but its prospects at award ceremonies are quite poor, feels choreographer-turned-director Farah Khan.

She reasons that organisers of popular awards shows might think twice before giving an award to a controversial film and told Bollywood Hungama, "Every person with a phone is a critic. On social media, random people are giving their critical analysis but it's talking nothing about the film per se. There must be just one or two critics who evaluate a film like how was it shot, how was the direction, screenplay kaisa tha, etc. I just feel that if your content is good and if people want to watch it, it will work. But it is harmful in some ways. Like I was talking to Shahid Kapoor. His film Kabir Singh has done so well. But because it got criticised so badly, I just feel that if he is going to win some award for it, then the organisers might have second thoughts looking at the barrage of criticism that the film got."

In the past, the Happy New Year director had always maintained that critics don't matter, but now she seems to have a different view of criticism.

"It matters to the person who made the movie. When you get a harsh review and when people are not willing to see the business of the film, forget its merit, the one who made it can get affected," she said.

Coming back to the work front, rumour has it that Farah is joining hands with hit filmmaker Rohit Shetty for a remake of Satte Pe Satta, which originally starred Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini in the lead roles.

The buzz is that Hrithik Roshan, who is incidentally fresh from the success of Super 30, will step into Amitabh's role while several names are being tossed for the leading lady. Grapevine has it that Anushka Sharma is the favourite to bag the lead.