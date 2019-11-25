Farah Khan On Remakes, Motherhood and Her Next Directorial Venture

It’s been highly reported and covered by the media that Farah Khan will soon be collaborating with filmmaker Rohit Shetty for her next directorial venture. The reports have suggested that the upcoming film is an official remake of the 1982 blockbuster "Satte Pe Satta" that had Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini in lead roles. The rumours swirling in the media had stated that Hrithik Roshan and Anushka Sharma were being considered for the parts.

Taking about the speculation regarding her next movie, Farah Khan, in a recent media interaction said, "They (people) have made their own story, decided whom we are making the film with, and also who has left the movie. Till we announce what we are making, what's the title, who all are in the movie, everything else is just rumour and speculation which we don't even want to refute because there is no point."

On being quizzed if she is okay with the idea of a remake, the 'Main Hoon Na’ director said, "Yes, why not? At one point in time, I used to look down upon remakes and ask 'why is he doing this?' But now I think it is worldwide (remakes are made worldwide). I realized that after having children... My kids haven't watched the movies that I loved in my childhood or when I was growing up. They are not going to watch them now because the movies are dated, so why not give a fresh spin if the story is interesting or something... You can modernise it and make it for today's audiences."

Farah also spoke about motherhood and how it has changed her outlook towards life. Speaking about her kids and movies, the director shared that her son would love her to make a Hollywood style superhero movie. “My daughters are very much into chick flicks which I don't make, so.... My movies are anyway very child-friendly. They are PG-rated, have family values, songs and are funny, so I think there is a child in me that makes movies for children," she added.

Farah Khan welcomed her triplets with husband Shirish Kunder in the year 2008. An official announcement about her upcoming directorial is keenly awaited by one and all.