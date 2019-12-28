    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Farah Khan And Raveena Tandon Apologize After Case For Hurting Religious Sentiments

      By
      |

      On Christmas day, the Punjab Police filed a complaint against Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan, comedian Bharti Singh and three others, for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The complaint was filed on the grounds that the three of them made objectionable comments in Farah's Youtube show Backbenchers, which hurt the Christian community in Punjab.

      Raveena and Farah have both responded to this. They say that while it was not their intention to disrespect anyone, they do apologize for having hurt sentiments.

      Farah, Raveena Apologize For Hurting Religious Sentiments

      Farah Khan took to Twitter to apologize, and she wrote, "I'm extremely saddened that some sentiments have been inadvertently hurt by a recent episode of my show. I respect all religions, and it would never be my intention to disrespect any. On behalf of the entire team, Raveena Tandon, Bharti Singh and Myself.. we do sincerely apologise," (sic).

      Raveena tweeted, "Please do watch this link. I haven't said a word that can be interpreted as an insult to any religion. The three of us (Farah Khan, Bharti Singh and I never intended to offend anyone, but in case we did, my most sincere apologies to those who were hurt." (sic).

      Sona Mahish, the president of the Christian Samaj Front had alleged that the mockery of the word 'Hallelujah' on the show had hurt the Christian community in Punjab. The FIR was registered at the Ajnala police station in Amritsar under Section 295-A of the IPC.

      ALSO READ: Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan Booked For Hurting Religious Sentiments On Christmas

      ALSO READ: Video: Ram Charan Dances With Farah Khan And Sania Mirza At A Party

      Story first published: Saturday, December 28, 2019, 17:36 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 28, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue