Farah Khan And Raveena Tandon Apologize After Case For Hurting Religious Sentiments

On Christmas day, the Punjab Police filed a complaint against Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan, comedian Bharti Singh and three others, for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The complaint was filed on the grounds that the three of them made objectionable comments in Farah's Youtube show Backbenchers, which hurt the Christian community in Punjab.

Raveena and Farah have both responded to this. They say that while it was not their intention to disrespect anyone, they do apologize for having hurt sentiments.

Farah Khan took to Twitter to apologize, and she wrote, "I'm extremely saddened that some sentiments have been inadvertently hurt by a recent episode of my show. I respect all religions, and it would never be my intention to disrespect any. On behalf of the entire team, Raveena Tandon, Bharti Singh and Myself.. we do sincerely apologise," (sic).

Raveena tweeted, "Please do watch this link. I haven't said a word that can be interpreted as an insult to any religion. The three of us (Farah Khan, Bharti Singh and I never intended to offend anyone, but in case we did, my most sincere apologies to those who were hurt." (sic).

Sona Mahish, the president of the Christian Samaj Front had alleged that the mockery of the word 'Hallelujah' on the show had hurt the Christian community in Punjab. The FIR was registered at the Ajnala police station in Amritsar under Section 295-A of the IPC.

