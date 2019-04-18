Fardeen Khan On Being Body Shamed: I Just Laugh It Off

Fardeen Khan talks on his life & upcoming projects,Watch video | FilmiBeat

Fardeen Khan was a well known name during the early 2000's and famous for his movies and also looks. The actor was last seen in the movie Dulha Mil Gaya in 2010 and he completely disappeared all these years and only came in the news last year for gaining weight. Pictures of him were all over social media and several people mocked and poked fun at him. The body shaming reached its peak and the actor had slammed trolls for being insensitive.

Fardeen Khan was recently spotted with cousin Sussanne Khan at Farah Khan Ali's book launch in Mumbai and was asked how does he deal with the trolls who body shame him. Without batting an eyelid, Fardeen Khan stated that he just laughs it off and doesn't pay attention to it.

"I have been bashed unnecessarily. I think we need to get over these damn things. I really don't care about it. I am what I am and I can see myself in the mirror. Whatever is deserved is deserved and what's not is not. I just laugh it all off. I don't read much about myself these days," said Fardeen Khan.

The actor also praised Farah Khan Ali and said, "I am very excited. It's kind of difficult to believe that 25 years of our careers have gone by and we all have grown up together. It just seems like yesterday. We are just happy and proud for her. She has always been a go-getter. Whenever and whatever she has envisioned for herself in life, she has gone for it and done it."

When asked if he plans for a comeback in Bollywood, Fardeen Khan said, "In different capacities, yes, I want to act. But collectively, I want to produce and direct things. We are planning on that, so I will make a formal announcement regarding that soon."

Most Read: A Fan Threw Her Bra At Nick Jonas In Front Of Priyanka Chopra & Her Reaction Is UNEXPECTED!