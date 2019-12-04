Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar Share Pictures Of Their Cryotherapy Treatment

The multi-talented actor Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram on Tuesday to share picture of the Cryotherapy treatment that he and his wife underwent.

Posting a picture of the treatment, Farhan wrote, "Cryotherapy.. The cold never bothered me anyway." In the picture, Farhan is seen undergoing the treatment at extreme low temperature.

Cryotherapy is a pain treatment that uses a technique of placing the body in freezing temperatures for several minutes.

Farhan's wife Shibani posted videos from her cold treatment sessions, and wrote "can't tell you guys how good this felt if you are training like a best to this". Shibani underwent the treatment for about three minutes at minus 130 degrees.

On the work front, Farhan was last seen in 'The Sky is Pink' along with Priyanka Chopra. The movie was loosely based on the life of motivational speaker 'Aisha Chaudhary', who narrates the love story of her parents stretching beyond 25 years.

Farhan is currently busy in shooting for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's 'Toofan' in which he is playing a boxer. Farhan is joining for the second time with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra after 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'.

'Toofan' is a sports based movie written by Anjum Rajabali. 'Toofan' will be jointly produced by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Mehra, P. S. Bharathi and Rajiv Tandon. A couple of weeks ago, Farhan took his social media handles to announce the completion of 50% shoot of the film. He also shared a few behind the scene pictures from the movie. 'Toofan' is slated for a October 2020 release.

Farhan Akhtar will be seen as a boxer named 'Alok Oberoi' in 'Toofan'. Mrunal Thakur will be seen pairing with the actor. Toofan is a big star cast which includes Rishi Kapoor, Yashpal Sharma, Soni Razdan, Rajpal Yadav, Darshan Kumaar and Supriya Pathak.