      Farhan Akhtar Comes Out In Support Of PMC Bank Scam Victims; Twitterati Approves

      Farhan Akhtar is not just an actor or a director. He goes out of his way to take up social causes and often breaks his silence on issues plaguing the nation.

      Farhan Akhtar Comes Out In Support Of Those Suffering Because Of PMC Scam; Twitterati Approves

      Recently, The Sky Is Pink actor took to Twitter to slam those behind the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) bank scam and tweeted, "The fact that hardworking honest people have lost their savings and are killing themselves while the thieves roam free, protected by whatever twisted law allows it, is just not right. The people deserve their money back NOW and the culprits deserve to rot in jail FOREVER." (sic) Check out his post here.

      Though Farhan didn't drop any names, it's not hard to guess who he is referring to. Meanwhile, Farhan's post, yet again, won the approval of the netizens. Check out a few comments below:

      @JasprreetSahni I wish more people from film fraternity come forward

      @Sapno_ka_Bharat Thanks Farhan ji for standing up for common people's plight. Very few people had the conviction to come forward in support of suffering depositors. #PMBhulePMC #PMCBankCrisis

      @bernzee79 Thanks Farhan. U r d 3rd Bollywood personality 2 stand up 4 this humanitarian #pmcbankcrisis which is a big fraud by multiple agencies. #PMBhulePMC & sad to say many Bollywood

      stars choose 2 ignore

      @PMakkad Thank you Farhan for giving ur supporting hand...otherwise during hard times even closest of friends leave you..your words will be retweeted and people will know your generosity.🙏🙏

      Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan's The Sky Is Pink had just released. Though high on content, and having won good reviews from critics, the movie couldn't shine as well as expected at the box office. Nevertheless, it was a decent hit.

      (Social media posts are unedited)

