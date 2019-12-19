CAA Protest: Farhan Akhtar Gets Trolled As He Fails To Elaborate Why He Is Protesting [Viral Video]

Actor Farhan Akhtar receives backlash as he refuses to elaborate why exactly he is protesting at the August Kranti Maidan. A video of Farhan Akhtar has been going viral on the social media wherein he can be seen interacting to the media and can be heard saying, "To raise your voice against something is absolute democratic right. People are raising their voices and I subscribe to the view that there seems to be a certain amount of discrimination in what has been planned and what is happening. And, as a citizen of this country and somebody who's been born and has grown up with a certain idea of what India is, it is important for me to raise my voice."

When Farhan was informed that Home Minister Amit Shah has said that neither the NRC exercise nor the CAA would hurt Indian Muslims, the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor said, "But if you look at the detail of the act, it does feel like that it can cause trouble. Also if everything was okay, why would so many people turn up, not just in Mumbai, but Delhi, Assam, Bangalore, Hyderabad?"

The second statement of Farhan didn't go well with many netizens and they started trolling the actor for the same.

This communal bigot @FarOutAkhtar turned out to be bigger idiot than i imagined! Watch from 0:35 onwards for the fun! 😂 https://t.co/U9sFZ2VwTj — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) December 19, 2019

Dhiraj @Dhiraj_d009: "#FarhanAkhtar is misleading the janta. When asked 'why are you protesting?' He is saying when u read the documents aisa lagta hai ke kuch ho sakta hai. So, just because you "think" kuch ho sakta, does it make sense to protest? Or one should get more clarification?"

Pallavi @pallavict: "When "educated people" like #FarhanAkhtar share messages created by Kashmiri separatist organisations & are not able to elaborate why exactly they are protesting, what can you expect from simple brainwashed people?"

Piyu Malik @PiyuMalik: "Oh my God!! This is height of irresponsibility by #FarhanAkhtar . He had every right to demand clarifications from the govt for his doubts instead of fear mongering/instigating on the basis of "ho sakta hai". Support or oppose #CAA but at least do some homework beforehand. Sad!!"

Anand Ranganathan @ARanganathan72: "On being asked repeatedly as to what he finds objectionable in the CAA, this man replies: There might be something in there that's problematic, otherwise why are so many out on the streets protesting. OPEN YOUR EYES."

Manvi Roy @ManviRoy36: "When asked #FarhanAkhtar is like - "pata nahi......kyonki.....pata nahi if so many ppl oppose it then there must be" strange for a self proclaimed "logical guy" can't give any logical answer."

kaushal Bhardwaj @kaubhar: "Both are paid but basically don't know why they are protesting. Bollywood people are very dangerous to general public #ShameonBollywood #FarhanAkhtar #AntiNationals."

ABHA_MARYADA_BANERJEE @AbhaMaryada: "Yes, people are behaving mad, its madness to protest over something that is not happening. Misled people misleading people. #FarhanAkhtar."

(Social media posts are unedited.)