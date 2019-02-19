English
    Farhan Akhtar & Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Team Up For 'Toofan'

    Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is set to reteam with his Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor Farhan Akhtar in Toofan, a boxing drama with an endearing love story at its centre. Mehra plans to begin shooting the film by the year end.

    "I am most excited for the film. I can't talk much because we haven't even started shooting. We are planning to go on floors by the end of the year. Both Farhan and I are getting to work with each other after six years. We have always been looking and bouncing ideas at each other," Mehra told PTI.

    The Rang De Basanti director says Toofan isn't a real life story but is rooted in a very believable setting. "Anjum Rajabali has written this very endearing love story of a boxer, it not a real life figure but a fictitious character. What I liked the most about it (the story) was that it has a new voice. It's set in the lower middle class. Boxing is not a rich man's sport, anywhere in the world."

    For the film, just like his Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Frahan will undergo a body transformation and Mehra says the actor is a "rockstar, when he gets into something, he goes full throttle." Mehra is currently awaiting the release of his next, Mere Pyare Prime Minister, scheduled to be released on March 15.

    (PTI News)

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 18:00 [IST]
