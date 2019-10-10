Don 3: Farhan Akhtar Reacts To Replacing Shah Rukh Khan With Ranbir Kapoor Or Ranveer Singh

Rumours are doing the rounds that Farhan Akhtar has already kickstarted the prep work for Don 3. Farhan, who's currently busy with the promotion of The Sky Is Pink, talks to an entertainment portal and quashes all the rumours around Don 3.

Farhan says that he is worried about people who are looking forward to Don 3 because they are constantly being pushed to believe that this film is happening and then getting disappointed. Farhan says even though fans are always told that Don 3 is not happening now, he feels it's unfair on them because they're pretty anticipated for the project.

Farhan assured that if there will be anything happening on the project, he will be the first one to tell the people about it. "It will be a gigantic announcement. Please be patient, as and when things materialise, I'll announce it," says Farhan.

As always, the rumour mills churned out multiple rumours about Don 3 but one rumour which had everyone surprised was, Shah Rukh Khan might get replaced by Ranveer Singh or Ranbir Kapoor. When Farhan was asked to put the light on such rumours, here's what the actor said:

"Don't believe these things that keep coming up on social media. He's doing it, not doing it. This one is there in that film, this one's not there in the film. Don't believe any of it. There's a certain instinct that I have for things that I want to do and I don't want to interfere with it. There's a certain creative ride that's happening which is very satisfying. Direction is a part of who I'm so it's bound to come up as a serious hunger. It's impossible for me to say I will never direct again."

Coming back to The Sky Is Pink, the film is slated to hit the theatres on October 11, 2019 and it also casts Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim in the lead role.