      Farhan Akhtar Reveals His Daughters' Reaction When He Broke The News Of Divorce With Adhuna To Them!

      It's never an easy task to tell your children about your troubled marriage, separation and divorce. However, Farhan Akhtar, who was married to Adhuna for good fifteen years and decided to part ways with her in 2016, says that during that dark phase of his life, he believed that he needs to be honest with his daughters - Shakya and Akira.

      While speaking to Pinkvilla, Farhan said, "Nothing is easy. Anything you tell your child which you think your child doesn't want to hear is never going to be easy. The thing that your child expects you and by you doing it, you will realise that this is what you expect from them. If you can be honest with your child, they are not dumb or stupid."

      Farhan added that his daughters understand way more than anyone can imagine. He says they have a sense of an energy, of how their parents are feeling.

      "As long as you don't lie to them and you feel 'it's okay, I have told them, they can now do whatever', things will come around. Eventually, a child will understand why you have done what you have done. Maybe not at the moment but you just have to be honest with them and in turn, they will be honest with you," added Farhan.

      Farhan is in a relationship with Shibani Dandekar and the duo is pretty serious about each other. They are often spotted together at Bollywood events and parties,

      On the work front, Farhan is gearing up for The Sky Is Pink. The film is slated to hit the theatres on October 11 and it also casts Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim in the lead roles.

      Story first published: Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 16:59 [IST]
