Farhan Akhtar Has This To Say About His Wedding Plans With Girlfriend Shibani Dandekar
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been painting the town red with their romance. Right from holidaying together abroad to posting their PDA moments on Instagram, the couple have been dropping some major relationship goals.
Farhan first made his public appearance with Shibani at Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's wedding reception. Since then, their mushy pictures on Instagram have been making us go 'aww' all the way. While there are various speculations doing the rounds about when the couple will tie the knot, Farhan recently opened up about his wedding plans.
Farhan Admits Dating Shibani
In the latest episode of Tapecast season 2, Farhan revealed that he and Shibani started dating each other last year and he is very comfortable talking about his relationship with her now.
He Also Took A Dig At Media For Constantly Asking Him About His Marriage Plans
Taking a jibe at the media, the actor said that the media constantly keeps asking him about his marriage plans, to which Bhumi asked him, "Are there any?" Farhan jokingly replied, "In April, we May".
The Picture Speaks A Thousand Words
Recently, Farhan shared a picture of them flaunting rings on their respective ring finger which left the netizens wondering if the couple got engaged.
The actor had captioned it as, "There's something so real about holding hands, a kind of complex simplicity, saying so much by doing so little."
Previously, Shibani Had Broke Her Silence On Dating Rumors
She was quoted as saying, "I don't need to make an announcement about who I'm dating. It's up to me to decide when and what I want to share about my personal life, and it is up to the audience to decide how they look at it. How much information I want to put out in the public domain is my prerogative."
So, are Farhan and Shibani finally ready to tie the knot? Looks like we will have to wait and watch.
