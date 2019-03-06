Farhan Akhtar Has This To Say About His Wedding Plans With Girlfriend Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Admits Dating Shibani

In the latest episode of Tapecast season 2, Farhan revealed that he and Shibani started dating each other last year and he is very comfortable talking about his relationship with her now.

He Also Took A Dig At Media For Constantly Asking Him About His Marriage Plans

Taking a jibe at the media, the actor said that the media constantly keeps asking him about his marriage plans, to which Bhumi asked him, "Are there any?" Farhan jokingly replied, "In April, we May".

The Picture Speaks A Thousand Words

Recently, Farhan shared a picture of them flaunting rings on their respective ring finger which left the netizens wondering if the couple got engaged.

The actor had captioned it as, "There's something so real about holding hands, a kind of complex simplicity, saying so much by doing so little."

Previously, Shibani Had Broke Her Silence On Dating Rumors

She was quoted as saying, "I don't need to make an announcement about who I'm dating. It's up to me to decide when and what I want to share about my personal life, and it is up to the audience to decide how they look at it. How much information I want to put out in the public domain is my prerogative."