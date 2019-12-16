    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Farhan Akhtar's Savage Comeback To Troll: Will Ask David Dhawan To Cast You In 'Bigot No 1'

      While the internet is a place where people stay connected, it also has a dark side to it in the form of trolls. We often find Bollywood celebrities getting targeted on social media with nasty comments and trolls.

      On Sunday, Farhan Akhtar called a netizen a 'bigot' after the latter asked him to reach out to Muslims, to stop destroying the country's property while protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act. The user had tweeted, "Hi @FarOutAkhtar @Javedakhtarjadu @azmishabana, reach out to your qaum & tell them not to destroy my country's property. Don't cry when these rioters get arrested & beaten black & blue."

      To this, Farhan hit back, "Going to request David Dhawan to cast you in 'Bigot no 1.' .. you are perfect for the part." Check out his tweet here.

      David Dhawan is known for his comedy films where he has used "No 1" is the title; Coolie No 1, Hero No 1 and Anari No 1 are a few examples.

      Farhan's lady love Shibani Dandekar too slammed the troll and commented on Farhan's reply, "please add bigot racist and part of what is wrong with this world to your profile! you should be ashamed of yourself but then again that would require having a brain."

      Have a look at the tweet here.

      Last year, Farhan had written 'a hilarious biopic' of a troll where he had tweeted, "To whomsoever this may offend, My intention is to get people to laugh a little. If you feel otherwise, please read it again. It might just be about you. Regards."

      The biopic goes like this: Biopic of a troll. Film opens in a delivery room. The cry of a new born is heard. Doctor looks at the baby and her expression changes to worry. Parent anxiously ask "Kya hua doctor?" Doctor: "I m sorry. Ghadda hua hai...!" Mother bursts into tears as father consoles her.

      Roll end credits."

      Speaking about films, Farhan was last seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' which also starred Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. The actor is currently working on Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's 'Toofan'. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Rishi Kapoor, Soni Razdan and others. 'Toofan' will hit the big screens on Gandhi Jayanti 2020.

      (Social media posts are not edited)

      farhan akhtar twitter trolling
