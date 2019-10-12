Farhan Akhtar Says He Has No Strategy To Select Movies

It is very obvious that all eyes are on the cast of The Sky Is Pink movie. Farhan Akhtar, who played the male lead in the film, is on Cloud 9 with the praise the actor has been getting. Directed by Shonali Bose, the movie also stars Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf in lead roles.

In an interview with The Times of India, Farhan spoke about selecting different genres on entertainment in the future. He also said that he has never used any strategy for his career; thus he cannot even see where he would be in the next five years. He added that he only hopes his fans keep showing interest in the films he makes.

"So far, I am driven by my instinct, and people I collaborate with also think alike. For instance, Ritesh (Sidhwani), who is my business partner also thinks like me. When we decide to do a film, to tell a story, we are our first audience. If we like a story we believe that there will be people like us out there who will also be interested to watch the film, so we make it. We really go by conviction," he added. (sic)

About his next film Toofan, he said, "As an actor, when I prepare myself and go through physical training, it is a new discipline for me. It is exciting and challenging at the same time because I have never boxed in my life before. But my reason to do a film is always an amazing story that the film intends to tell."

Farhan Akhtar's Toofan will have him play the role of a boxing champion. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the movie also stars Mrunal Thakur and is all set to release on October 2, 2020.