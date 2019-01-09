Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar Are Engaged And Ready To Tie The Knot: Reports Reveal!

Farhan & Shibani Will Get Married Soon?

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been featuring frequently in each other's social media looking like perfect lovebirds. Their pictures are so adorable that they make our hearts skip a beat. Although the two have not outright confirmed that they are in a relationship, their social media tells us a different story. Sources are now revealing that Farhan and Shibani are ready to take their relationship to the next level and get married in March or April this year.

Apparently Farhan's Kids Have Warmed Up To Shibani

Just a few days after the two rang in New Year's together, DNA quoted a source saying, ""They are extremely serious about each other and Farhan's kids have also warmed up to Shibani, so this looks like the most obvious step for the two." Farhan had posted this image of himself and Shibani with his family and kids on the first of January with the caption, "Happy 2019 to you and your loved ones. May it bring you all you hope for. Big hug. 😊❤️"

A Summer Wedding?

According to Bollywood Life, Farhan and Shibani are reportedly already engaged. A source revealed to the media platform that the two will be tying the knot in March or April this year and are on the lookout for destinations, wedding planners and caterers for the big day. The two have not confirmed the reports though. Guess we'll just have to wait and see!

What An Adorable Couple!

Farhan and Shibani made an appearance at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception together. The two made an entrance hand in hand and were clearly gaga over each other. The two make a beautiful couple, don't they?