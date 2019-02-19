English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar Enjoy A Love-Soaked Beach Vacation; Their Pics Are Drool-worthy!

    By
    |

    'Love is in the air' for Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. From posting pictures of their PDA on social media to dropping mushy comments on each other's posts, the couple are painting the town red with their romance.

    The lovebirds who recently made their relationship 'Insta-official', are currently holidaying in Mexico and spending some quality time with each other. Farhan and Shibani recently shared some glimpses of their romantic vacation on their Instagram page. Have a look at the pictures here-

    Beach Vibes

    Shibani Dandekar shared a picture where she is seen soaking in some sun with his beau Farhan Akhtar.

    Shibani Dandekar On Why She Remains Tight-Lipped About Her Relationship With Farhan

    When asked why she never opens up about her relationship reports with Farhan, she said, "I expect people to understand from the pictures. I think a picture speaks a thousand words. When I post something, it's there for the people to see. I don't think you need to write a caption or say something; it's there in the picture(s).

    Whatever is there is what you want to take and make from it... I don't think we are going out about to hide anything or announce anything. It is what it is."

    'I Just Post What I Want To,' Says Shibani

    "I don't feel anything about that at all. We are putting out what we put out. People are going to take it however they want to. Anything they have gathered is from social media handles anyway, so it's not something ‘uncovered' kind of.

    I just post what I want to, it's as simple there's no strategy or trying to send out a message in any way..."

    When Farhan Wrote A Romantic Poem For His Girlfriend

    Recently, Farhan had penned a romantic poem for his girlfriend. His words read, "Tum muskuraado zaraa
    Chiraag jalaado zaraa, andhera hataado zaraa
    roshni phailaado zaraa ❤️⭐️ @shibanidandekar."

    ALSO READ: Taimur Ali Khan Soaks In Some Sun & Plays Unkulele; His Video Is The Cutest Thing On The Internet!

    Read more about: farhan akhtar shibani dandekar
    Story first published: Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 12:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 19, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue