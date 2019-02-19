Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar Enjoy A Love-Soaked Beach Vacation; Their Pics Are Drool-worthy!

Beach Vibes

Shibani Dandekar shared a picture where she is seen soaking in some sun with his beau Farhan Akhtar.

Shibani Dandekar On Why She Remains Tight-Lipped About Her Relationship With Farhan

When asked why she never opens up about her relationship reports with Farhan, she said, "I expect people to understand from the pictures. I think a picture speaks a thousand words. When I post something, it's there for the people to see. I don't think you need to write a caption or say something; it's there in the picture(s).

Whatever is there is what you want to take and make from it... I don't think we are going out about to hide anything or announce anything. It is what it is."

'I Just Post What I Want To,' Says Shibani

"I don't feel anything about that at all. We are putting out what we put out. People are going to take it however they want to. Anything they have gathered is from social media handles anyway, so it's not something ‘uncovered' kind of.

I just post what I want to, it's as simple there's no strategy or trying to send out a message in any way..."

When Farhan Wrote A Romantic Poem For His Girlfriend

Recently, Farhan had penned a romantic poem for his girlfriend. His words read, "Tum muskuraado zaraa

Chiraag jalaado zaraa, andhera hataado zaraa

roshni phailaado zaraa ❤️⭐️ @shibanidandekar."