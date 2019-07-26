English
    Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar’s Poolside Pic Is Sizzling, Yet Adorable! SEE PIC!

    Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are one of the cutest Bollywood couples right now. The adorable pictures that they post of themselves on their social media pages, constantly gives us relationship goals. Once in a while, the couple turn the heat up with sizzling pictures like the one Farhan just posted on his Instagram. Check it out!

    Farhan & Shibani Turn On Poolside Glam With This Pic!

    Turning on poolside glam, Farhan Akhtar posted this hot, yet romantic picture of himself and Shibani by the pool. He captioned it, "At, by and on your side," and added the hashtags #poolheads, #kosamui# and FarOutdoors to the post. Farhan looks like a total hunk in his swim shorts whereas Shibani is stunning as always in a strapless red bikini.

    The couple is currently out on a vacation as we can tell from their social media posts. Farhan and Shibani reportedly started dating last year, although neither of them have publicly confirmed that they are in a relationship. However, they are frequently spotted together, and their social media PDA tells it all.

    On the work front for Farhan, he will next be seen in the Shonali Bose directorial, The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Zaira Wasim. The film will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 13.

    View this post on Instagram

    At, by and on your side. @shibanidandekar ❤️ #poolheads #kohsamui #FarOutdoors

    A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

    Read more about: farhan akhtar shibani dandekar
    Story first published: Friday, July 26, 2019, 22:49 [IST]
