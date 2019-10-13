    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Farhan Akhtar Suffers Hairline Fracture While Shooting For Toofan; Shares X-Ray Image

      Farhan Akhtar is awing us with stunning pictures and videos of him training for his upcoming sports movie,'Toofan'. Farhan will be playing a boxer in Toofan, which is being directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The actor has evidently been training hard for the movie, but he recently suffered a fracture. Farhan took to his social media to share an x-ray of the fracture!

      Farhan Suffers Hairline Fracture While Shooting For Toofan

      Farhan Akhtar shared an x-ray of his hairline fracture on his palm on Instagram, and captioned it, "When nature plays Tetris .. and yup, that's my first legit boxing injury .. a hairline fracture on the hamate (courtesy @kongkoul)found among the carpal bones of the hand." (sic)

      When nature plays Tetris .. and yup, that’s my first legit boxing injury .. a hairline fracture on the hamate (courtesy @kongkoul 🙏🏼)found among the carpal bones of the hand. 👊🏼 #nopainnogain #ToofanInTheMaking #trophycollector #weareallthesameinside

      In his first sports drama, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Farhan blew everyone away with his performance as Olympic runner Milkha Singh. The film was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, therefore, audiences are excited about the director-actor duo coming together for another sports film.

      Hollywood action director, Darrell Foster, who has worked with Will Smith, Eddie Murphy and so on, has been roped into choreograph the action sequences in Toofan. Farhan called him a 'taskmaster', and explained how he had to learn boxing from scratch for the movie.

      Toofan's second schedule will begin in November. We hope Farhan gets better soon!

      Story first published: Sunday, October 13, 2019, 22:07 [IST]
