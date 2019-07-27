Farhan Akhtar’s Intense Work-Out VIDEO While Prepping For Toofan Will Make You Go WHOA!

Farhan Akhtar is one actor who always chooses scripts for their content and then goes all out to deliver fantastic performances. Although he takes up acting projects on his own terms, it is a delight for audiences to see him on screen, whenever he does choose to appear. After wrapping the shoot on Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim Farhan has been giving his everything for his next project, Toofan. Check out the new work out video he posted on his Instagram, while prepping for his performance in Toofan.

Farhan Akhtar has signed another sports drama with filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Farhan is to play a boxer in the film and so, he has been posting many inspirational work-out videos of himself on his Instagram page. The latest video, in which Farhan can be seen doing an intense routine, will make you go 'WHOA' for sure. Check it out!

Posting this video, Farhan captioned it, "And just when you think the 2 hour session is over, they make you sign out with is. Thanks #Toofaninthemaking #boxerlife #fitnessgoals #coreworkout #keepgoing Beast #bustarhymes #robbaileyandthehustlestandard." (sic)

Toofan will be Akhtar and Mehra's second collaboration together after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, which was a huge critical and commercial success in 2013. The film will go on floors by the end of this year. Talking about the same, director Omprakash Mehra had told PTI, "I am most excited for the film. I can't talk much because we haven't even started shooting. We are planning to go on the floors by the end of the year. Both Farhan and I are getting to work with each other after six years. We have always been bouncing ideas off each other."

Well, we sure can't wait to see what this collaboration between two mega talents will bring to the screen!

