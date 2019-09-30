English
    Farhan Akthar Flaunts His Muscle-Toned Body In ‘Toofan' First Look Poster

    By
    |

    Farhan Akhtar, who was applauded for his role as legendary sprinter Milkha Singh in the biopic, 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', is now taking a similar avatar in the boxing ring for his upcoming Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial, Toofan.

    Farhan Akthar Flaunts His Muscle-Toned Body In ‘Toofan First Look Poster

    The actor took to Twitter and unveiled the poster. He captioned it, "Toofan Uthega!! FIRST LOOK! #TOOFAN releasing 2nd October 2020!!"

    The poster shows 'The Sky Is Pink' star delivering a power packed right-handed punch while flaunting his muscle-toned body in his ripped new boxer avatar. The poster shows the actor's rugged physique on full display.

    After Bhaag Milkha Bhaang, Farhan is joining hands with filmmaker Mehra for the second time. The last film which had them working together was also a sports drama.

    Mehra, while speaking about the film, stated that 'Toofan' will not be a real-life story, however, it will be rooted in a very believable setting.

    In an interview with PTI, he was quoted as saying, "Anjum Rajabali has written this very endearing love story of a boxer, it's not a real-life figure but a fictitious character. What I liked the most about it (the story) was that it has a new voice. It's set among the lower middle class. Boxing is not a rich man's sport, anywhere in the world."

    It is being said that Farhan has undergone a massive body transformation and was even trained by some of the biggest names in boxing. The actor's vigorous training activities were shared by him on social media from time to time in the past month.

    Paresh Rawal will be playing the role of Farhan's trainer in Toofan. He was last seen in Uri: The Surgical Strike.

    The film is said be a boxing drama, which will have an attractive love story as its centre plot.

