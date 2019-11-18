Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra's Father Passes Away

Some heartbreaking news coming! Renowned Bollywood fashion designer Manish Malhotra's father passed away today. A report in The Times of India stated that Manish Malhotra's father was in his nineties and was unwell since quite a while.

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, who is a close friend of Manish Malhotra, was one of the first people from the film industry to reach the Malhotra residence to pay his condolence. Other Bollywood celebrities like Shabana Azmi and Sophie Choudry, too, dropped by to offer condolences.

Meanwhile, here's a picture of Manish Malhotra's nephew, filmmaker Punit Malhotra from the last journey of Manish's father.

We offer our heartfelt condolences to Manish Malhotra and his family.