Fatima Sana Shaikh: After The ‘Khans’, I Don’t Think We Will Ever Have Superstars

Making A Comeback Was Difficult

Talking about her struggling days she said, "I have been a child actor. I quit but making a comeback after that was difficult. I was not getting any work. People used to tell me I don't look like Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif. They said, since I didn't have the looks of a heroine, I should do whatever I'm offered. There have been many incidents where I was told that I was not good enough.''

Dangal Was My Only Option At That Time

"I only had acting on my mind. The reason why I used to go for every audition was because I would get to perform in front of the camera, even if the set-up was small. Before Dangal, I never had the chance to choose my projects. I even did ‘Dangal' because that was my only option at that time. Every actor goes through this. That's how things function. But I am happy that post the film and especially after Thugs of Hindostan, I have the space to choose.''

I Am On My Way

"There is no single rule that applies to everyone. But now there are so many opportunities because of Netflix, Amazon and other platforms. Influx of different mediums has given actors a lot more options. Where I want to reach it might take two or maybe six years. But I am happy that at least I'm on my way.''

"Before ‘Thugs...' I was a very competitive person I would keep a check on who is wearing what and what they were doing. But I realised everybody has a different fate and there is no point in following anyone's journey.''

People Have Realised Deepika's Worth Now

"The moment we do good work, we get appreciation and when we don't things go the other way. Actors like Deepika have been in the industry for so long, but it is now that people have realised she is a very good actor because of her choices."