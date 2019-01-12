Fatima Sana Shaikh Celebrates B’Day With Girl Squad; Sidharth Malhotra Snapped Looking Like A Hunk

Fatima Celebrates B'Day With Sanya Malhotra & Ashwini Iyer

Fatima Sana Shaikh turned 27 today and she decided to celebrate her birthday with her girl squad Sanya Malhotra and filmmaker Ashwini Iyer. Fatima looked stunning in a yellow ochre satin dress. Sanya Malhotra opted for a chic tie-front palazzo pants and a black spaghetti top. Ashwini Iyer opted for an ethnic look, wearing a long kurta with churidar.

Doesn't She Look Stunning?

Fatima was last seen on the big screen in Thugs of Hindostan, which failed to impress critics as well as audiences. Fatima had once said that the failure of Thugs' was heartbreaking for her. If reports are to be believed, Fatima will be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Anurag Basu's star-studded ‘Salute'.

Sidharth Never Fails To Look Like A Hunk

Sidharth Malhotra was also snapped at the same club tonight. He sported a casual look wearing a white t-shirt and black track pants. He added a pop of colour with crimson red shoes. Sidharth never fails to look like a hunk, does he? Sidharth was spotted a day after he and a bunch of young talent flew to New Delhi to meet PM Narendra Modi.

Malvika Raaj Looks Sizzling!

Malvika Raaj, the actress who played young Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham was snapped looking sizzling today. She was wearing a black top with a very low back and light wash denims. She accessorized with a black sling bag. Malvika will be the lead actress in Emraan Hashmi's film Captain Nawab.