English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Fatima Sana Shaikh Celebrates B’Day With Girl Squad; Sidharth Malhotra Snapped Looking Like A Hunk

    By
    |

    It looks like most B-Towners were headed to the same place for dinner on Friday night. Thugs of Hindostan actress, Fatima Sana Shaikh rang in her 27th birthday with her buddies Sanya Malhotra and Ashwini Iyer at the Soho House in Juhu. Ittefaq actor, Sidharth Malhotra was also snapped at the club on Friday night. Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Malvika Raaj looked sizzling as she was snapped at Soho House. Take a look at their pictures!

    Fatima Celebrates B'Day With Sanya Malhotra & Ashwini Iyer

    Fatima Sana Shaikh turned 27 today and she decided to celebrate her birthday with her girl squad Sanya Malhotra and filmmaker Ashwini Iyer. Fatima looked stunning in a yellow ochre satin dress. Sanya Malhotra opted for a chic tie-front palazzo pants and a black spaghetti top. Ashwini Iyer opted for an ethnic look, wearing a long kurta with churidar.

    Doesn't She Look Stunning?

    Fatima was last seen on the big screen in Thugs of Hindostan, which failed to impress critics as well as audiences. Fatima had once said that the failure of Thugs' was heartbreaking for her. If reports are to be believed, Fatima will be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Anurag Basu's star-studded ‘Salute'.

    Sidharth Never Fails To Look Like A Hunk

    Sidharth Malhotra was also snapped at the same club tonight. He sported a casual look wearing a white t-shirt and black track pants. He added a pop of colour with crimson red shoes. Sidharth never fails to look like a hunk, does he? Sidharth was spotted a day after he and a bunch of young talent flew to New Delhi to meet PM Narendra Modi.

    Malvika Raaj Looks Sizzling!

    Malvika Raaj, the actress who played young Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham was snapped looking sizzling today. She was wearing a black top with a very low back and light wash denims. She accessorized with a black sling bag. Malvika will be the lead actress in Emraan Hashmi's film Captain Nawab.

    MOST READ: Karishma Kapoor & Amrita Arora All Decked Up, Head To Club; Navya Naveli Spotted In A Casual Avatar

    Story first published: Saturday, January 12, 2019, 1:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 12, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue