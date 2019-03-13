Fatima Sana Shaikh On Her Equation With Aamir Khan: 'I Am Fond Of Him'

On Thugs Of Hindostan Failure

"We were all disturbed, we had worked on the film for a-year-and-a-half," she sighs. Any regrets? "Why would I not do a film like Thugs? I still don't consider it a setback to my career."

Fatima Talks About #MeToo

"I don't want to expose that side of my life... I'm dealing with it, speaking to people I'm close to. Just like I won't judge those who want to share their horror stories, I expect not to be judged for not sharing mine. Now sexual predators are scared of being shamed in public and shunned by the industry. For so many years we had normalised assault to such an extent that women had come to accept abuse as something that was normal."

On Her Upcoming Film

"I've wanted to work with Anurag for the longest time and I'm happy to do whatever he wants me to do. We would meet on set, discuss the character, offer inputs and execute the scene. We shot in Bhopal and I started my days with Dada (Anurag) taking me to this chaiwala for Bhopal ki special chai. I danced on the set and even gate-crashed a baraat.''

She Wants To Work With SLB & Hirani

"Films are a director's medium and I want to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rajkumar Hirani. I'm lucky that I can choose projects, outsiders don't have that option. I got Dangal after auditions. Honestly, I would have done any film at that point. The process of getting here has been slow but a fruitful one."