English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Fatima Sana Shaikh Is Excited To Work With Rajkummar Rao!

    By
    |

    'Dangal' girl Fatima Sana Shaikh will be next seen in Anurag Basu's untitled flilm. The actress who is celebrating her birthday today is all geared up to star along opposite Rajkummar Rao in this outing.

    Fatima is all excited to share the screen with Rajkummar Rao as she really enjoys his on-screen work. She also thinks that the actor has the great body of work and a great actor of this generation. The actress feels that she and Rajkummar Rao will make a good pair on screen. 

    vc

    It will be for the first time that Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen working with Rajkummar Rao in her next project which is being helmed by Anurag Basu. Fatima has always find Rajkummar as a promising and the most talented actors of the recent time and she is looking forward to work with him.

    ALSO READ: Rakesh Roshan Gets Discharged From Hospital Post Cancer Surgery; Hrithik Shares First Photos!

    Earlier, the actress was quoted as saying by Mid-Day, "As soon as I heard that he [Basu] was making a movie, and was interested in [casting] me, I was excited. I didn't care about the script. There are some directors whose worlds you simply wish to be part of."

    Fatima Sana Shaikh has been busy on her birthdays for past two years as she was working. Unlike her previous birthdays, this year, she will get a chance to celebrate her birthday with her family after which she will be occupied with all her work commitments. 

    One of the youngest actresses in the industry, Fatima has earned quite a fan base in a short span of time gaining 1.8 million followers on Instagram.

    Fatima Sana Shaikh who left us spellbound with her hard-hitting performance in Aamir Khan starrer Dangal was last seen in Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan. The actress is also gaining popularity amongst the brand circuit.

    ALSO READ: Gully Boy Turns Silly Boy: Mumbai Police Promotes Road Safety With Ranveer Singh's Hilarious Meme!

    Story first published: Friday, January 11, 2019, 17:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 11, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue