Fatima Sana Shaikh Is Excited To Work With Rajkummar Rao!

'Dangal' girl Fatima Sana Shaikh will be next seen in Anurag Basu's untitled flilm. The actress who is celebrating her birthday today is all geared up to star along opposite Rajkummar Rao in this outing.

Fatima is all excited to share the screen with Rajkummar Rao as she really enjoys his on-screen work. She also thinks that the actor has the great body of work and a great actor of this generation. The actress feels that she and Rajkummar Rao will make a good pair on screen.

It will be for the first time that Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen working with Rajkummar Rao in her next project which is being helmed by Anurag Basu. Fatima has always find Rajkummar as a promising and the most talented actors of the recent time and she is looking forward to work with him.

ALSO READ: Rakesh Roshan Gets Discharged From Hospital Post Cancer Surgery; Hrithik Shares First Photos!

Earlier, the actress was quoted as saying by Mid-Day, "As soon as I heard that he [Basu] was making a movie, and was interested in [casting] me, I was excited. I didn't care about the script. There are some directors whose worlds you simply wish to be part of."

Fatima Sana Shaikh has been busy on her birthdays for past two years as she was working. Unlike her previous birthdays, this year, she will get a chance to celebrate her birthday with her family after which she will be occupied with all her work commitments.

One of the youngest actresses in the industry, Fatima has earned quite a fan base in a short span of time gaining 1.8 million followers on Instagram.

Fatima Sana Shaikh who left us spellbound with her hard-hitting performance in Aamir Khan starrer Dangal was last seen in Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan. The actress is also gaining popularity amongst the brand circuit.

ALSO READ: Gully Boy Turns Silly Boy: Mumbai Police Promotes Road Safety With Ranveer Singh's Hilarious Meme!