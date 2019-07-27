Fatima Sana Shaikh On Her Horror-Comedy 'Bhoot Police': I Like This Genre Personally

Fatima Sana Shaikh forayed into the world of films with a powerful role in Aamir Khan's Dangal. She played the grown-up Geeta Phogat and her performance was applauded across all quarters with the film being a blockbuster and breaking records. Now, the actress is all set for her upcoming film, which happens to be a horror-comedy.

Fatima's 'Bhoot Police' will go on floors next week and looking forward to it with excitement, the actress shared, "I am very excited to kickstart the shoot for Bhoot Police, it will be my first horror-comedy so there will be a lot of learning that will happen on the job. I like this genre personally, and there is so much yet to be explored in this space in terms of filming horror cinema."

While Fatima likes watching films belonging to the horror genre, like many of us she doesn't prefer to watch it alone. Talking about it, the actress shares, "I really enjoy watching horror and horror-comedy films but not alone. I get too scared to watch it alone. It is really fun to watch it with friends and family. The entire experience of watching a horror film in a theatre, with great sound and other effects is something else all together."

The actress who enjoys a huge fan base amongst the interiors of India, as well as the metropolitan cities, has been signed to be the first-ever female brand ambassador for Tata Motors. Gearing up for her upcoming film with Anurag Basu as well as her first horror comedy with Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh has been running round-the-clock schedule.

Slipping into characters that were mentally as well as physically exhausting, the actress added life to her roles as a wrestler as well as a warrior princess. Following a tough routine, learning wrestling for Dangal and then stepping into the shoes of a warrior and learning archery, Fatima has exhibited immense perseverance and dedication for all her films.

Having wrapped a schedule of Anurag Basu's next in Bhopal, Fatima Sana Shaikh has been extremely excited to mark her first collaboration with Anurag Basu and Rajkummar Rao. She will next star alongside Saif Ali Khan and Ali Fazal in horror-comedy 'Bhoot Police'.

Fatima Sana Shaikh Takes A Break From Social Media; Spends A Lot Of Time Doing This Instead!