When Fatima Sana Shaikh Turned Into A Baraati While Shooting For Anurag Basu's Next In Bhopal!

'Dangal' girl Fatima Sana Shaikh will be sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao for the first time in Anurag Basu's untitled film. The actress recently wrapped the first shooting schedule of the film in Bhopal.

Fatima and Rajkummar shot for an extensive schedule in Bhopal for over two weeks. They also filmed in the famous locales of Bhopal and on streets for brief sequences. Anurag didn't want to have any lavishly mounted sets but rather showcase the finest places of Bhopal. However, Fatima didn't miss her share of fun while shooting for this flick.

A source told us, "One such day in the day schedule while they were shooting on the streets, Fatima heard of a baraat going through the street. Fortunately, it was her break and she was in saree for the sequence. She didn't shy away and quickly joined the barati's for over 15 minutes."

The source further added, "She danced her heart out on the streets until someone recognized her and started asking for selfies. She swiftly left from there and got back to shooting just in time."

Meanwhile, Fatima is all excited to share screen with Rajkummar in this film and believes that they will make a good pair on-screen.

One of the youngest actresses in the industry, the actress has earned quite a fan base in a short span of time gaining 1.8 million followers on Instagram. She will begin shooting for her next schedule soon.

Fatima Sana Shaikh who left us spellbound with her hard-hitting performance in Aamir Khan Starrer Dangal was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan. The actress is also gaining popularity amongst the brand circuit and has several brands in her kitty already.

