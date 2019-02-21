Fawad Khan Booked After His Wife Refuses Anti-Polio Drops For Their Daughter

An FIR has been registered against Pakistani actor Fawad Khan after his wife Sadaf Khan refused to the administer anti-polio drops to their daughter, stated a PTI report.

The Lahore Police took the action on a written complaint of the polio team, which visited the Faisal Town residence of the actor where his wife "resisted and then misbehaved with the team".

According to the FIR, Fawad Khan's wife Sadaf refused to get administered polio drops to her minor daughter and also hurled threats and misbehaved with the polio team. The driver of the family also treated the visiting team roughly.

"Khan's wife did not give any plausible reason for not getting her daughter administered polio drops. Either it is complete ignorance on the part of her or being a celebrity, showing no respect to the polio workers. This is highly condemnable behaviour of a celebrity family," Muhammad Jamil, a district official, said.

The spokesperson of Prime Minister's Polio taskforce Babar Bin Ata said: "Mrs. Fawad thinks getting their daughter immunised from the UK will give the child protection against WPV1 strain. Protection against Wild Poliovirus can only be guaranteed with Oral Polio Vaccine."

He further tweeted, "Fawad is our pride, I request him to allow teams to vaccinate the child. Lahore has had a polio case last week, we must protect the child."

The 'Kapoor & Sons' actor is currently in Dubai for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and was not present at home at the time of the incident. However, a case was registered against him as he is the head of the family.

Meanwhile, according to Pakistani law, in addition to fine, a person has to face imprisonment up to two years for failing to administer anti-polio drops to their children.

(Inputs From PTI)

