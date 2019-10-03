    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Felt Bad When People Didn't Take Me Seriously Because I Loved Fashion & Dressing Up: Sonam Kapoor

      Sonam Kapoor's The Zoya Factor had hit theatres sometime back. Unfortunately, the movie couldn't do too well at the box office. However, the fashionista remains unfazed. In a recent interview, the Aisha actress had talked about people not taking her seriously because she loved fashion and dressing up, amongst other things. Tune in.

      'I Was Disheartened To Face Criticism For No Reason'

      'I Was Disheartened To Face Criticism For No Reason'

      "Initially I was disheartened to face criticism for no reason. There were times people criticised me and did not take me seriously because I love fashion and dressing up. I felt bad but I also love acting and the process of moviemaking so much that my passion towards my profession remains a constant drive," she was quoted as saying.

      'I Love Acting And Fashion'

      'I Love Acting And Fashion'

      "I love acting and fashion. I make every choice from my self-belief, and when you are driven by passion you are bound to get positive results. I have learnt to be patient and realised that patience is the greatest virtue in life," she further added.

      Sonam Speaks Of Anil Kapoor's Critique Of Her Work

      Sonam Speaks Of Anil Kapoor's Critique Of Her Work

      In the same interview, Sonam also spoke about how her father Anil Kapoor views her work and added that more than her professional career, he's interested in the person she has become since she started out quite young. She added that as far as Anil Kapoor is concerned, she becoming a good human being is more important than having a successful career.

      On The Work Front

      On The Work Front

      Sonam was most recently seen in The Zoya Factor opposite southern heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan. Unfortunately, the movie couldn't shine at the box office much. She's yet to announce her upcoming projects. Here's hoping she's back with a bang soon!

      Story first published: Thursday, October 3, 2019, 17:53 [IST]
