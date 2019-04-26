English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Film Featuring Alok Nath Struggling To Find Distribution!

    By Pti
    |

    Producer Imran Khan says his upcoming project, Main Bhi, featuring Alok Nath as a judge, is struggling to find a distributor as no one wants to touch the film owing to the rape allegation against the veteran actor. The producer claims some distributors along with his publicity partners are shying away from the film as Nath's image has been tainted.

    "I shot this film much before the #MeToo allegations and his ban came up. My film was complete in July. I've been trying to release the film since February.

    film-featuring-alok-nath-struggling-to-find-distribution

    "My publicity and advertisement partners, who had given me the word to pump in money for release, have now backed out. There are distributors I know who aren't ready to take it," Imran told PTI.

    The TV actor-turned-producer said, "I wish they let the court take its course. If I had made the film after his accusations and the ban, then I can understand."

    Imran said the film's chances of getting a release was damaged further due to the controversy surrounding "De De Pyaar De", which also features Nath.

    The producers of the film, headlined by Ajay Devgn, came under fire from Tanushree Dutta, who had kickstarted the #MeToo movement in India, for retaining portions of Nath, shot before the allegations surfaced.

    "Because of the Ajay Devgn controversy, it has fanned the fire. The industry will be different to me and to Ajay. He is a big shot producer and has his own distribution. Things aren't the same. I didn't expect people who were helping me to distance themselves because of this issue."

    Read more about: alok nath
    Story first published: Friday, April 26, 2019, 14:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 26, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue